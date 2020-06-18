Test events for Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games to be held in March

Test events for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games have been announced to take place next March.

The dates were revealed during an online meeting between World Para Snow Sports and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee.

Para Nordic skiing races will be held from March 6 to 14 in the Chinese capital of Beijing, followed by Para snowboard races from March 9 to 16.

A test event for Para Alpine skiing will also begin on March 9, running for 11 days.

All test events will double as World Cup stops in their respective sports.

In their presentations, Beijing 2022 representatives showed that they are on track with all preparations for the upcoming test events and the Paralympic Games, despite the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The current version of the Beijing 2022 competition schedule was also confirmed at the online sessions.

In addition, participants were updated about venue preparations and the current status of all projects, including the medical plan and training of ski patrollers.

The next meeting between World Para Snow Sports and Beijing 2022 is scheduled for the end of August, with the first on-site inspection planned for October 2020.

Competition is due to run from March 9 to 13 2022.