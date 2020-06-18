The United World Wrestling (UWW) Bureau voted on a blanket delay on all competitions until no later than September 1.

The decision was made as the Bureau voted on a large number of changes to the 2020 and 2021 competition calendars, which were first drafted by the Technical Commission.

All changes will be reviewed in August depending on how the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

The Cadet, Junior, and Under-23 Continental Championships could be the first tournaments to return, with organisers given a window of September 1 to October 30 to hold the events.

Each continent also has the option to cancel their competition, depending on the pandemic status of each region.

Due to athletes’ schooling requirements, there will be no Cadet World Championships or Under-15 World Championships in 2020.

The Junior World Championships are being proposed for November or December in Belgrade, while the Under-23 contest is due to remain in Tampere in Finland from November 23 to 29.

Due to the increased risk of travel and transmission for the age group, the Veterans World Championships will be postponed to 2021, when Greece will host the competition.

Two Beach Wrestling World Series events in Romania and Greece remain on the calendar for 2020.

It was also proposed to change the current 2021 schedule to reflect what took place in 2020, with the Senior Continental Championships scheduled before the Continental Olympic Qualifiers in March next year.

The seeding system for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, now postponed to 2021, will consist of results from the 2019 Senior World Championships, 2020 Ranking Series in Roma and the 2020 Senior Continental Championships.

The 2021 Senior World Championships are still scheduled to take place from October 2 to 10 in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

There will be no World Cups in 2020 or 2021.