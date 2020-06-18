The Teqball Federation of Zambia (TFZ) wants to have 45 clubs playing the sport by the end of the year.

TFZ was only launched in January, but President Dickson Jere believes the organisation is in a position to hit that goal and have a league structure set up as well.

"We are less than a year old but since our establishment we have been able to put our structures in place," Jere said, speaking to The Mast.

"By the end of this year, we are targeting to put 45 teqball clubs around the country."

TFZ has already started the process with military clubs and is soon to branch out.

"But we are also targeting schools and a number of football clubs have also indicated that they will also want their football teams have teqball teams," Jere added.

"We are anticipating that by the end of this year, we would have structured our league, so that we can start our league games alongside football.

"Our aim is to make sure we develop a cadre of players that will be able to participate in the continental games, one which is the World Cup coming up next year and we are hoping we will be able to take a team there."

24 Coaches from 11 Countries participated in the Teqball Level 1 Coaching Course facilitated by @fiteqball



Zambia hosted the two Coaching Course.



CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE.#worldiscurved #teqball #zambia pic.twitter.com/5WjcB8mhTB — Stay Home Be Safe - Team Zambia🇿🇲 (@NOC_Zambia) January 14, 2020

TFZ has "appointed a technical person" to oversee the registration process, Jere revealed, while it has also been in communication with the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ).

"We promised that the first 45 clubs we will give them free teqball equipment and we will arrange training programmes for the coaches and referees from each and every club.

"So far we are okay and we are hoping that we will be receiving our first consignment of teqball tables by August, so that each and every school or clubs can be given these facilities."

Teqball, he added, must not become just "a Lusaka thing" and TFZ is working to spread the sport across the country.

FITEQ secretary general Marius Vizer Jr, National Olympic Committee of Zambia President Alfred Foloko and former Zambian President Rupiah Bwezani Banda were among those in attendance when TFZ was officially launched.

It has since held coaching courses as part of its efforts to popularise teqball in Zambia.