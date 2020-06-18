The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Medical Committee has produced a roadmap aiming to support member associations as they seek to resume competitions.

The roadmap consists of four phases, with the IIHF hoping for a step-by-step process with members working alongside their Government, as well as health and sports authorities.

The first phase is listed "Lockdown", where no organised sport is possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Under this phase, players should work individually - at home or outside - on their strength and conditioning, skills and mental health.

They should also focus on nutrition and use the time to rest.

The second phase, "Start practicing", is when some organised training sessions are considered possible in small groups according to public health guidelines.

The roadmap recommends that dressing rooms are configured to maintain social distancing of a minimum of two metres.

Players would shower at home, with participants applying strict hand hygiene, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and equipment and avoiding handshakes.

There should be limited access for spectators, while participants with risk factors are to be excluded.

Participants with signs of illness are strictly advised not to enter the premises and seek medical attention immediately.

The third phase allows team practice, in smaller groups than usual to ensure social distancing.

Ice hockey leagues have seen their seasons impacted by the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Training would be adjusted but similar to normal training, with body contact avoided.

Teams are instructed to practice social distancing on the ice in the choice of drills, along with not using the player bench and minimising chalk talk sessions.

Participants are advised to consider wearing a full visor and create distance in the dressing room or use two dressing rooms.

Those feeling unwell are instructed to remain home and seek medical care.

Competition would resume in the fourth phase, with leagues continuing.

In this phase member associations are told to follow the laws, recommendations and guidelines from the authorities in their country, region and community.

The IIHF said they should consider that in team sport the risk remains rather high, advising that a risk assessment should be conducted.

Preparing emergency action plans including isolation plans is recommended.

Fist and elbow bumps - instead of handshakes and for goal celebrations - should also be considered.

The IIHF also said consideration should be given to holding matches without spectators.

"The timing can be different depending on the countries," the IIHF said.

"While some may still be in a full lockdown, others may already be back on the ice and playing games with possible restrictions for spectators."

The full roadmap can be accessed here.