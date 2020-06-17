European Olympic Committees (EOC) has announced it will distribute $2.8 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million) to the continent's National Olympic Committees (NOC) to support their needs and preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The total has been allocated by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), who earlier this month confirmed a funding package of $11.65 million (£9.1 million/€10.3 million) to support NOCs around the globe.

Funding is being distributed by the five Continental Associations, with the EOC overseeing Europe's share.

They are set to work with Olympic Solidarity on the distribution to avoid any duplication of activities with existing Olympic Solidarity world and continental programmes.

A total of $1.25 million (£1 million/€1.1 million) will be shared equally among the 50 European NOCs, the EOC said.

This will see a sum of $25,000 (£20,000/€22,000) immediately available for each NOC.

The remaining $1.55 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million) will be used to help NOCs with specific requests, with the EOC saying special attention will be given to non-European Union NOCs and NOCs facing the greatest difficulties.

The funding was allocated by ANOC to help NOCs prepare for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

A technical working group has been tasked with establishing the assessment criteria for these additional applications.

The working group will include members of the EOC Executive Committee and will be assisted by the EOC head office.

It is hoped the financial support will allow NOCs to sustain additional costs that might occur in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games, which were postponed to next year because of COVID-19.

Costs could include athlete preparation, materials and equipment, NOC administration and communication and advocacy focusing on measures linked to the pandemic.