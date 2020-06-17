Bahrain has been awarded the hosting rights for the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games in 2021.

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) said that competition had been scheduled for between December 1 and 10 next year.

It will be the first time that Bahrain has hosted a large Para-sports event with 800 athletes under the age of 20 expected to take part.

They will compete in nine sports – athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair basketball.

Various venues are planned to be used in Khalifa Sports City and Isa Sports City.

"The APC's new vision is to 'make for an inclusive Asia through Para-sport' and I can think of no better place to start achieving that than with the region's youth," said APC President Majid Rashed.

"We're delighted that the NPC of Bahrain has put together such a strong bid to host the next Asian Youth Para Games and we offer our thanks to them and their Government for supporting the next generation of Asian Para-athletes.

The Asian Youth Para Games take place every four years ©APC

"Providing opportunities for young Para-athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment will hopefully inspire them to continue on their sporting journey which may lead ultimately to the Paralympic Games."

Tokyo hosted the first Asian Para Youth Games in 2009, with Kuala Lumpur hosting them in 2013.

Dubai staged the latest edition in 2017.

"We are proud and honoured to have won the bid to host the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in the Kingdom of Bahrain," said chairman of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa.

"This is a testament to our mission of providing the infrastructure for people with impairments to continue integrating them into society, nurture their abilities, and position our nation at the forefront of the Paralympic Movement."