International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) says it has held virtual meetings with member national associations prior to the governing body’s first online Extra-Ordinary Congress on June 24.

Sessions were arranged by continental blocs, with the IIHF saying the talks were organised to allow members to discuss questions before the main event and familiarise them with the technology used.

"I’m glad to see all of you since we couldn’t see each other at the Congress in May and I’m looking forward to having you at the Virtual Congress," IIHF President René Fasel reportedly said.

"It will be a historical day for our federation.

"How are we going to play next season?

"We have different scenarios and have to plan despite not knowing what the COVID-19 situation will be.

"Medication and vaccine will be key for the future."

The IIHF Congress is expected to see members vote on organising various IIHF tournaments next season, with the governing body saying that internal discussions between the participants of each tournament should make the selection of hosts easier.

Rules are due to be put in place on team withdrawals or cancellations should the coronavirus crisis impact the 2020-2021 season.

The Congress will vote on the decision of the IIHF Council to postpone the final men’s Olympic qualification groups in Latvia, Norway and Slovakia to August 26 to 29 August in 2021.

The fate of Olympic qualification tournaments for the Beijing 2022 women’s competition will also be decided, as well as the structure of the IIHF Continental Cup.

The virtual Congress will take place on June 24 ©IIHF/Martin Merk

Dates for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Minsk and Riga are expected to be confirmed, with the governing body having proposed moving the event by two weeks.

Approval could also be given to the proposal to move the IIHF's Semi-Annual Congress from 2020 to 2021.

The decision would see Fasel remain IIHF President for an additional year as the Semi-Annual Congress, which was scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg in September, is when the Presidential election would be held.

Along with the potential moving of the Semi-Annual Congress and the elections, the IIHF said the governing body’s budget will be another topic on the agenda.

The IIHF added that the pre-Congress video calls were also aimed at listening to the organisation’s members regarding the current situation in their country.

The coronavirus crisis has seen national competitions draw to a halt, as well as top cross-border professional leagues such as the National Hockey League and the Kontinental Hockey League.

The IIHF said that some countries had raised concerns over the potential financial impact should leagues by forced to play without spectators when competition resumes.