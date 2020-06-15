Chuba Hubbard, the leading rusher in college football last season, has said he "will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State" unless things change after his head coach was pictured wearing a t-shirt promoting a far-right news network.

Oklahoma State University coach Mike Gundy was wearing One America News (OAN) apparel in an image posted on Facebook, which has since been widely circulated on the internet.

OAN is known for its support of President Donald Trump, far-right views and promotion of conspiracy theories, one recent example being a suggestion that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory in North Carolina.

Gundy had previously expressed his admiration for the channel, but this latest development - which comes after weeks of mass protests in the United State and beyond following the police killing of George Floyd and renewed focus on the Black Lives Matter movement - has led to Hubbard speaking out and pledging not to take part in college activities if action is not taken.

The Black Lives Matter movement was lately called "a farce" by an OAN presenter.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard wrote on Twitter.

"This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable.

"I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Several team mates have come out in support of Hubbard, a star running back tipped to be a high choice in the 2020 National Football League (NFL) Draft before he chose to return to Oklahoma State for another season.

Hubbard led Division I college running backs with 2,094 rushing yards last season and is considered Oklahoma State's leading light heading into the 2020 season.

In addition to his American Football career, Hubbard is also a sprinter and has represented Canada, where he was born and grew up.

Hubbard placed fifth in the 100 metres final at the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) World Youth Championships in 2015.

Numerous student-athletes and ex-college stars in the US have been outspoken on issues of racism in recent weeks, with many universities forced into action as a result.

Clemson University removed the name of pro-slavery figure John Calhoun from its honours programme after ex-Clemson stars and current NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson were among those to sign a petition calling for the change.

Iowa University parted ways with strength coach Chris Doyle after multiple ex-players accused him of of bullying black players - although he will receive $1.1 million (£872,000/€971,000) as part of the separation agreement.