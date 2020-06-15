FIG Congress set for postponement as Executive Committee proposes move to 2021

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee has come out in favour of postponing the organisation's Congress by one year, but is to consult with member federations before making a firm decision.

Postponing the Congress would effectively extend Morinari Watanabe's tenure as President.

The Congress was scheduled to take place in Turkish city Antalya from October 23 to 25, but the coronavirus pandemic means that staging an in-person event will be very difficult.

The FIG said that the Executive Committee will make a final decision on the dates of Congress in July, following the consultation period.

At present, the Executive Committee intends to postpone the Congress until October 2021.

It was revealed by insidethegames last month that Watanabe is seeking re-election as FIG President.

The global governing body has said it will not publish a list of election candidates until a firm decision has been made on the dates of its Congress.

Changes were also made to the Specific Judges' Rules and General Judges' Rules documents to extend their validity until the end of 2021 ©Getty Images

Watanabe was elected FIG President in October 2016 after a resounding victory over Frenchman Georges Guelzec, receiving 100 of the 119 votes on offer.

The Japanese official became an International Olympic Committee member in 2018 by virtue of his FIG Presidency.

During today's virtual meeting, the Executive Committee also approved minor changes to the FIG's Specific Judges' Rules and General Judges' Rules documents.

The changes ensure they remain valid until the end of 2021 to incorporate the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as postponed World Championships.

New dates for the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships, originally scheduled to have taken place in Azerbaijani capital Baku last month, were also confirmed.

The event is now set for May 27 to 29 year year, with age-group competitions timetabled for May 21 to 23.