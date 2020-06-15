British wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley has said that she will be back on the court in July once anti-coronavirus restrictions ease.

The 11-time Grand Slam champion has been limited in her training amid the pandemic, with the United Kingdom one of the countries hit hardest.

There have been more than 296,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, resulting in the deaths of at least 41,700 people.

Whiley is still the only the British player to have won a calendar year Grand Slam in any discipline after winning doubles titles with partner Yui Kamiji at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2014.

Along with her 10 doubles titles, Whiley won the women's singles title at the US Open in 2017.

Having won a doubles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, the halt of activity caused by COVID-19 has frustrated Whiley.

Speaking to Halesowen News, she said: "The last time I played at Roland Garros in 2017 I had just found out I was pregnant with Jackson and I've worked hard to get back to automatic qualification for Grand Slams, so it's a real shame.

"I said to Yui after Australia, 'Shall we try and get the calendar Slam again?'

"I was definitely confident we could do it, so we'll just have to wait and see if we get the chance to do it next year."

Yui Kamiji and Jordanne Whiley won 10 Grand Slam doubles titles together ©Getty Images

Although it is noe allowed to train on tennis courts in the UK, Whiley's facility is not yet open.

"I train at the White Horse Leisure and Tennis Centre in Abingdon and as a multi-purpose facility it's not open yet, but I've still been training at home six days a week," Whiley explained.

"The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have been great, I've had regular contact with them, I had a set of wheelchair rollers sent to me early in lockdown and a suspended bodyweight system that goes over the door, so I could do push ups, pull ups and exercises like that.

"But the one thing that's been most beneficial is the one-to-one online access to our LTA strength and conditioning coach and physio.

"They take me through regular shoulder maintenance sessions, and it helps massively to be able to do that together.

"I've also been able to get out on my hand bike in all the nice weather."

Whiley has already considered retiring after the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which have been postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Her preparations may be slightly disrupted as she is due to marry fellow Paralympian Marc McCarroll in November, with Kamiji is set to be the chief bridesmaid if she can travel.