British Olympian Greg Cackett has launched a website titled The Brakeman with the aim of promoting brakemen and women in bobsleigh.

Cackett told the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association that the website hopes to provide readers with a better insight into the role of brakemen within the sport.

"Being a brakeman or woman is a tough job but it often goes unnoticed and I'd like to do my bit to try and change that," said Cackett.

"The pilot gets most of the headlines because they're the ones driving the sled, but they'll all tell you that it's a team sport.

"We all work incredibly hard together, both on and off the ice, and there are some amazing athletes that complement the skills of the guys or girls with their hands on the D-rings.

"I wanted to try and shed some light on what it takes to be an elite-level brakeman and I've had so many people tell me they thought it was a really good idea so I thought I'd use the time we have at the moment to get it off the ground.

"It's been a lot of work so far but I'm really excited about what we might be able to achieve now that we're up and running."

Brad Hall and Greg Cackett achieved the best British finish for 30 years earlier this year ©Getty Images

The website and its social media platforms are expected to provide an insight into the lives of athletes.

Cackett is set to interview team-mates and competitors from other nations, while the 30-year-old will also show drills from during the lockdown period.

He competed as part of one of two British four-man squads at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Earlier this year, Cackett and pilot Brad Hall achieved a historic result for British bobsleigh.

The duo achieved Britain's best finish for a two-man bobsleigh team in 30 years, after winning World Cup silver in Igls.

The Brakeman can be found here.