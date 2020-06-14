The International Triathlon Union has officially launched its World Triathlon Podcast on major streaming platforms.

It is now available via Spotify, Apple and Google, as well as the TriathlonLIVE.tv platform.

Top triathletes feature on the podcast, with discussions currently including the planned return to training and competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exclusive post-race interviews will be included once the season resumes, while the podcast will also hear from from legends of the sport, top coaches and other leading figures.

Tyler Mislawchuk is featured in episode four of the podcast ©Getty Images

Episode four of the podcast, which is now available, features Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk, the winner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic test event before the Games were postponed due to COVID-19.

He has had to quarantine in his parent's basement in Winnipeg during the lockdown period caused by the pandemic, and began the year competing in duathlon alongside Britain's back-to-back Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee.

The first episode covered Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown as TriathlonLIVE.tv looked back on the World Triathlon Series leg in Leeds.