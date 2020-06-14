Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has expressed confidence the country can secure a double-digit tally of medals at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This would give India their best-ever performance at an Olympic Games, with London 2012 their current high point.

The Indian team earned six medals in London, winning two silver and four bronze.

India then claimed just two medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, considered a poor return owing to the size and population of the country, which is currently more than 1.3 billion.

Batra said he stands by the target of 10 or more medals at Tokyo 2020, despite the postponement of the Games to 2021 because of COVID-19.

"I always said double-digit and I still maintain that," he told Indian sports website Sportskeeda.

"Right now we should be competing in 41 medal positions as of today, based on sportspersons who have qualified in various events.

"I am confident that we should be touching double-digit, I won't mention the colour."

India has currently qualified 74 athletes for the Games across seven sports.

PV Sindhu was one of two Indian medallists at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The sports include archery, athletics, boxing, equestrian, shooting and wrestling.

India will also be represented in both hockey tournaments at the Games, while the country will expect further athletes to secure their places ahead of the Olympics.

Reigning women's badminton world champion PV Sindhu will be among those keen to seal their places and challenge for medals at Tokyo 2020.

Sindhu will hope to go one step further than Rio 2016, where she secured a silver medal in the women's singles event.

India has previously talked up a potential rise in the country's medal tally at upcoming Olympic Games.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has publicly made the target of the country achieving a top 10 finish at Los Angeles 2028.

Discussion over increased Indian medal hauls at the Games also come as the country talks up potentially launching a bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Batra, who is also the President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), learnt last week that he will face no action from either the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or the FIH in response to allegations made by IOA vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal.

Mittal had contested that the IOC member's ascent to both Presidencies was illegitimate.