Olympic wrestling champion Hassan Yazdani revealed he is hoping to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old triumphed in the men's freestyle 74 kilogram contest at Rio 2016, then going on to earn a world title in 2017 in the freestyle 86 kg category.

He added a world bronze medal in 2018 before claiming his second world title at the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan.

In an interview with Tehran Times, Yazdani discussed his retirement plans and competing at Paris 2024.

Hassan Yazdani earned gold in the men's freestyle 74 kilogram contest at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"I hope I can achieve the best medals during my wrestling career for as long as my body allows me," he said.

"Ideally, I want to have the most medals, both Olympic medals, and world medals.

"My plan is to compete at the 2024 Olympics if my body allows it."

Yazdani has already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games, meaning Paris 2024 would be the wrestler's third Olympic appearance.

This year's Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with competition now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.

Yazdani is considered one of Iran's main Olympic medal hopes for 2021.