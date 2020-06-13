Parapan American Games taekwondo champion Nathan Torquato revealed he is "confident" of a gold medal at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old featured on an Instagram Live by the Brazilian Taekwondo Confederation and spoke of his aims for the postponed Tokyo 2020.

"I have very good expectations," he said.

"I know practically all the athletes that will be participating in the competition and I will arrive very confident.

"I won't reach for a medal, I will reach for gold - that will be my goal.

"I will arrive confident and as a favourite.

"I don't see favouritism as a burden - I see this as a greater motivation."

Parapan American champion Nathan Torquato is set to feature at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year ©Brazilian Paralympic Committee

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is now set to take place from August 24 to September 5 2021, having been pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport has been suspended because of the crisis, and athletes have been unable to train due to restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Torquato revealed he is still working hard ahead of the rearranged Games.

"Despite the quarantine, the work continues and includes a good diet and the psychological aspect as well," he said.

Torquato triumphed in the men's 61 kilograms event at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima.

He booked a place at his debut Paralympic Games in March at a Pan American qualifying event in Costa Rica.