Boxing Australia is planning a high-performance camp for athletes based in Victoria as restrictive measures ease in Australia.

With the travel ban in Victoria lifted as coronavirus cases slow, athletes based in the region and high performance staff were able to meet for the first time since the pandemic begun.

A camp is now being planned in Melbourne from June 25 to 28, with some sessions extended to a wider group of elite athletes and coaches from the Boxing Victoria region.

Further camps are being discussed for Queensland and Western Australia, primarily targeting those athletes and their home coaches that were involved in the recent Asia/Oceania Olympic qualification tournament in Amman.

High performance staff are aiming to repeat these cluster camps on a six-weekly basis until national camps are able to be held at the Australia Institute of Sport (AIS).

Cluster camps will be held until athletes can return to the Australia Institute of Sport ©Wikipedia

Coaches and athletes are able to improve their knowledge and understanding of boxing techniques through "Coaches Corner", a section of the Boxing Australia website which shows technical and tactical compilation videos of the world's best boxers.

It is hoped that further material will be showcased over the coming months.

The pandemic is still affecting boxing in Australia, with the Under-19 Australia Championships postponed due to the different restrictions in each state.

Competition had originally been scheduled for September 30 to October 3 but has now been moved to October 28 to 31 in Victoria.

The 2020 Elite Australian Championships, scheduled for November 25 to 28, are still going ahead as planned but the situation will be reassessed again at the end of July.

Australia have reported more than 7,300 cases of coronavirus, resulting in more than 100 deaths.