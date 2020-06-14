IESF President Marinescu "conflicted" over whether esports should seek to be Olympic event

Vlad Marinescu, who became President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) last month, is "conflicted" over the question of whether esports should strive to become an Olympic event.

In a seminar organised by the International Academy of Sport Science and Technology, Marinescu – who is also media and marketing manager for the International Judo Federation – responded to the issue of whether esports should have an Olympic goal.

"On the question of whether esports should be a discipline in the Olympic Games – I am left and right about it," he said.

"Part of me says esports is able to be a part of the Games, and the other part of me thinks that it would need its own forum, maybe in association with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to develop a pure 'Electronic Games'.

"There are benefits and positives.

"But the only ones who can decide are the IOC and I think that, at the moment, they have the matter under discussion to understand from their side the positives and negatives about esports.

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation, and organisers of the 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand, announced on March 31 that esports would be included as a medal sport ©AESF

"I think the question here isn't yet 'should esports be in the Games?'

"That was made clear by the IOC President Thomas Bach during an IOC Session.

"The question is 'how do we work together between the traditional sport federations and esports to make sure that the grassroots kids who are playing do have a benefit, do have a dream and can realise that?'"

Esports has already featured as a medal event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and will feature as a medal sport at the 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Pattaya in Thailand.

It was a demonstration sport at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, although it has not made the programme for the 2022 version in Hangzhou, China.

Marinescu told insidethegames: "Regarding whether esports should be in the Olympics – I'm conflicted because there are two sides of me, and I can't make that decision for the IOC.

"The world is evolving every day.

"The big question I think isn't if esports should be in the Olympics.

"It is about what method, or in what regard.

"Should it be as a demonstration sport?

"Should it be in its own event?"

