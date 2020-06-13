Malaysia’s Southeast Asian Games gold medal-winning speed skater Anja Chong has confirmed she had been suffering from coronavirus, but is now recovering.

The 26-year-old has been in Germany during the coronavirus crisis and suffered bouts of fever during March.

Chong told Malaysian newspaper The Star that she had been told my doctors that her temperature was not high enough to require her to go to hospital.

She was given an antibody test in May, with results confirming that she did have coronavirus.

"I just did the COVID-19 antibody test two weeks ago, which showed that I tested positive for SARS-COV-2-IgG, but negative for SARS-COV-2-IgM, which means that I had COVID-19, but I don’t any more," Chong told The Star.

"For the last few months, I’ve been sick on and off, but in the previous month, it got much worse.

"I had headaches and dizziness and struggled to get out of bed.

"My hands still tremble, and I feel incredibly weak and so fatigued.

"If I went for a walk or did yoga or some abs training, I would be completely out the next day and couldn’t get out of bed.

"That’s when I knew something was wrong.

"Two weeks ago, I went to see a doctor who did a full blood test, and he said with everything going on I should do a Covid-19 antibodies test.”





Chong said that she is still finding activities difficult and is lacking energy, adding that she plans to return home from Germany when she has fully recovered.

The 26-year-old has won four short track speed skating gold medals at the South East Asian Games.

She earned victories in the women’s 500 metres, 1,000m and 3,000m relay events at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Chong was a member of the team that defended the 3,000m relay title last year in the Philippines, along with winning bronze in the 500m event.