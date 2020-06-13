The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) General Assembly (GA) is to be held online this year, given current events.

It had been due to take place in Antalya in Turkey on October 24, but that is no linger the case as travel restrictions remain in place across much of the world due to the novel coronavirus.

Voting - including to elect the new UIAA President - will be done online also.

"For the first time in the federation’s near 90-year history, the UIAA GA will take place online,” President Frits Vrijlandt said.

"One of the positives of this situation is that more members than ever before will be able to join."

Vrijlandt's second term as President is set to come to an end in October and the UIAA Articles of Association dictate a President may only serve two terms.

A programme overview for the virtual General Assembly has activities running from October 12 to 25, including a town hall for Presidential candidates on October 23.

Members from 40 countries have contributed to the UIAA Covid-19 portal. The most recent information (from 8 nations) details the impact of the pandemic on their operations and on climbing in their respective countries.https://t.co/JaWoIQ3ytF pic.twitter.com/ygDP7Vw1fw — UIAA (@UIAAmountains) June 3, 2020

The decision to hold the General Assembly online was made by the UIAA Management Committee, which also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments.

General Secretary Lode Beckers ran through the work of the organisation's COVID-19 Crisis Consultation Taskforce, while continental representatives were able to paint a more detailed picture of the situation in specific countries.

As part of its response to the crisis, the UIAA has set up an online portal where members can find recommendations for mountain sports, raise concerns and submit their own information to give a clearer picture of the global situation.

Members from 40 different nations have contributed to the portal.