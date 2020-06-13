Jean Castex, the interministerial delegate for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has returned to that role this week after his mission to study deconfinement scenarios ended.

As France went into lockdown to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, Castex was in April appointed by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to examine how the country would ease restrictions.

Castex worked with the Ministry of Health for more than two months on the national strategy.

However, with the country now in its second phase of relaxing restrictions, Castex's mission is over and he can return to his old role.

Cafés and restaurants are open again, schools can operate in some areas and the country is planning t open its borders to travellers from the European Union on Monday (June 15).

In addition to being the Paris 2024 interministerial delegate, Castex is President of the National Sports Agency (ANS).

Top-level sport will not return in France until September ©Getty images

The ANS was established in 2019 to govern sport in France and oversee high-performance preparations for the 2024 Games.

Castex is Mayor of Prades, part of the Pyrénées-Orientales department.

The 54-year-old served as deputy secretary general when Nicolas Sarkozy was French President there has been speculation in the French media that a Government reshuffle in the coming months will see him given a more senior role and relinquish his job as Paris 2024 interministerial delegate.