The International Cycling Union (UCI) has confirmed updates to the international event calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycling's governing body announced changes to the UCI WorldTour and UCI Women's WorldTour calendars, plus changes to events in track and off-road disciplines following a two day Management Committee held by video conference.

The UCI said it approved decisions taken on June 9 by the Professional Cycling Council – a body comprising representatives of riders, teams and organisers – concerning upcoming races on the 2020 UCI WorldTour calendar.

A new date has been allocated for Il Lombardia in Italy which is scheduled to take place on August 15.

The Gree-Tour of Guangxi in China, previously scheduled from October 15 to 20, has been given the new dates of November 5 to 10.

The EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg in Germany, is now scheduled to take place on October 3.

Fellow German race Eschborn-Frankfurt has been cancelled this year, joining two other competitions, the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic in Britain and the A Travers la Flandre in Belgium, which have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar has also been updated with new dates allocated for the Tour of Guangxi in China, now scheduled from October 20 to November 10.

Three events have been cancelled - the Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden team time trial, the Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden road race and the Ladies Tour of Norway.

Regarding the track cycling calendar, the UCI has announced the postponement of the Junior Track Cycling World Championships, due to take place in Cairo in Egypt in August.

These will now take place at the same venue in April 2021, with exact dates set to be confirmed.

As a result of this change, Tel Aviv in Israel will now host the 2022 edition of the Championships, in place of that year's previously scheduled hosts Aigle in Switzerland.

The UCI has announced updates to its international calendar across various disciplines including road cycling ©Getty Images

Regarding off-road racing, the 2021 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, due to take place in Manizales in Colombia have now been awarded to Elba in Italy - although no reason has been provided for the change of host city.

As a result of the pandemic, the UCI's Management Committee say that world champions who are unable to defend their titles this year will be able to continue wearing their rainbow jerseys until the 2021 Road World Championships.



In other business the Management Committee confirmed a decision, taken in principle at its previous meeting in January, to transfer the operational activities of its anti-doping programme to the International Testing Agency (ITA) from January 1 2021.

The ITA will now take over the mandate currently entrusted to the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF).

In a statement the UCI said: "We are confident that by collaborating with the ITA, cycling will remain at the forefront of the protection of clean athletes and will even reinforce the efficiency of its actions in this domain.

"It is also important to note that the financial contributions from cycling’s stakeholders will continue to be exclusively used for the sport’s anti-doping programme and that the use of funds will be the subject of regular reports by the current Funding Committee."

The CADF will update in due course about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on anti-doping testing activities in the last months and the plan to resume testing when the 2020 sporting programme restarts.

In other Management Committee business, the UCI's 2019 Financial Report was approved, while the UCI's medical director Professor Xavier Bigard outlined health protocols for resuming racing, which will be published next week.

UCI President David Lappartient said: "Thanks to numerous consultations carried out over the last weeks with all concerned and the decisions taken by our Management Committee during its two days of meetings, we have moved forward towards a resumption of the 2020 cycling season that will be as smooth as possible.

"I would like to acknowledge the general spirit of the members of the cycling family which largely contributes to a return to normal that we are all hoping for.

"I am also pleased with the approval of the contract between the UCI and the ITA. This is the last formal step towards the transfer of our anti-doping operational activities to the ITA as of January 1 2021."

The next UCI Management Committee meeting is scheduled to take place between September 22 and 24 in Montreux in Switzerland during the 2020 UCI Road World Championships.