Allaster named as first female tournament director of US Open

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced Stacey Allaster as the tournament director of the US Open.

Allaster becomes the first woman to hold the role in the US Open's 140-year history.

She is set to be responsible for all competitive aspects of the US Open, including player relations, officiating and match scheduling.

"Stacey Allaster is an internationally renowned sports and entertainment leader, a champion of equality and an innovator in the sport of tennis," said USTA chairman and President Patrick Galbraith.

"She is the perfect leader to ensure the US Open continues to thrive and attracts new generations of fans and players in the years to come, and we’re proud to welcome her as the tournament’s first-ever female tournament director."

Stacey Allaster has been a chief executive at the United States Tennis Association since 2016 ©Getty Images

Allaster joined the USTA in 2016 as professional tennis chief executive after more than nine years at the Women's Tennis Association, where she served as the President, chairman and then chief executive.

Since joining the USTA, Allaster has overseen a number of innovations at both the US Open and US Open Series events, including the serve clock, warm-up clock and on-court coaching during the US Open qualifying and junior tournaments.

Allaster succeeds David Brewer, who stepped down after the 2019 US Open.

This year's US Open is scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 13 in New York, but may yet be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has already led to the cancellation of one of the year's other Grand Slam tournaments, the Wimbledon Championships, while another, the French Open, has been postponed until September 20, meaning it is currently scheduled to start a week after the conclusion of the US Open.