FIH Integrity Unit to take no action against President Batra

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that its Integrity Unit will not be taking any action against President Narinder Batra.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal lodged a complaint against Batra, who is also IOA President, on June 8.

However, Wayne Snell, independent chairman of the FIH Integrity Unit, has said that "the matter is not sustained" and therefore no action will be taken.

Mittal had claimed that Batra breached FIH statutes when elected President of the global body in November 2016 as he was still the head of Hockey India.

Batra insisted Mittal had referenced a later edition of the FIH statutes and there was nothing in the regulations when he was voted in as President that prevented him from holding the position with Hockey India.

The Integrity Unit agreed with the President's position.

"Indeed, according to the FIH Statutes at the time, there was no requirement for Dr Batra to change his relationship with Hockey India after his election as FIH President in November 2016," Snell added.

"He therefore committed no breach of the procedure or the FIH Statutes."

Narinder Batra's term as FIH President was extended until May 2021 following the postponement of its Congress ©Getty Images

Mittal's allegations come following a bitter internal dispute at the IOA.

Mittal has also written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission, urging it to ban Batra from "hockey and the Olympic Movement" as he claims there were "gross violations" in the process which led to Batra being elected IOA President in December 2017.

Batra is an IOC member by virtue of his position as IOA President and has denied any wrongdoing.

The IOA dispute appears to have been caused by a public row between Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

Batra said he would assume many of the functions usually carried out by the secretary general, triggering a split within the IOA and leading to Mehta accusing him of acting illegally by seemingly dissolving the IOA Ethics Commission.

Batra's current term as President of the FIH has been extended until May 2021 because the governing body was forced to postpone its Congress in light of the coronavirus pandemic.