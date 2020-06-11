Members of USA Boxing's elite high-performance team has returned to training for the first time since March.

USA Boxing said the athletes would take part in a training camp at the Hotel Eleganté in Colorado Springs, which is due to run until July 1.

It is the first camp to be held for America's top-level amateur boxers since the coronavirus pandemic halted training for athletes across the world.

COVID-19 social distancing measures are in place for the event, while athletes have been divided into smaller groups to reduce contact.

USA Boxing said the main objective of the training camp was to "begin general preparation for the second half of the year as the team continues to develop and prepare for the Olympic qualification events set to take place in 2021".

Virginia Fuchs is among the participants at the first training camp held by USA Boxing since March ©Getty Images

Pan American Games silver medallist and World Championships bronze medallist Virginia Fuchs is among those participating at the camp.

Athletes had been training for the Americas Olympic boxing qualifier when the COVID-19 crisis forced a near total shutdown of sport worldwide.

The event in Buenos Aires has been postponed indefinitely and is not set to be held until next year.

USA Boxing confirmed earlier this year that all athletes who had secured a spot on the American squad for the tournament would retain their places for the rearranged event.