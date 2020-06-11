The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Medical Committee has met virtually to draft its anti-doping regulations in line with the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

The group discussed their road-map until 2023 having been reconstituted with 14 new members in 2019.

They also covered the drafting of the new FISU anti-doping regulations.

All World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) signatories, including International Federations, must adapt their own rules to the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code by January 2021.

"The new FISU anti-doping regulations will be in place as required by WADA in early January 2021," said FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond.

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond revealed the new anti-doping regulations would be in place by January 2021 ©Twitter

FISU Medical Committee chair, Professor Dusan Hamar, presented a report about the preparations for the next four editions of the FISU World University Games, with next year's winter event taking place in Lucerne and the summer gathering in Chengdu.

The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, followed by the summer competition in Yekaterinburg.

The FISU Medical Committee will meet next in late October to finalise the new anti-doping regulations.

They will also prepare the medical supervision of the Lucerne and Chengdu World University Games in 2021.