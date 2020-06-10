The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed appeals by Andrea Iannone and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the 18-month ban handed to the Italian MotoGP rider.

Iannone tested positive for the banned steroid drostanolone after an in-competition test at the 18th round of the MotoGP season in Sepang.

The test was conducted on November 3 in 2019.

Iannone was provisionally suspended on December 17, after the FIM was notified of the positive test.

The Italian was handed an 18-month sanction for the positive test, which will run from December 17 in 2019 to June 16 in 2021.

He was disqualified from the Grand Prix events in Sepang and Valencia in November, along with losing any medals, points and prizes earned at the races.

Aprilia Racing said it acknowledged that the 18-month sanction recognised Iannone had not intentionally ingested the substance when announcing its plan to appeal.

WADA have appealed for the sanction to be increased to four years ©Getty Images

The team claimed the punishment opened up the possibility of a successful appeal, expressing that the ban was inconsistent and arguing food contamination caused the positive test and insist Iannone is innocent.

While Iannone is hoping to see his sanction annulled, the World Anti-Doping Agency have requested CAS increase the sanction to four years.

“Andrea Iannone seeks to have the Challenged Decision annulled, whereas WADA requests that the Challenged Decision be replaced by a new decision imposing a four-year period of ineligibility on the rider," the CAS said.

"The procedures have been consolidated and will be referred to the same panel of arbitrators.

"A procedural timetable is being established for the filing of the written submissions.

"No hearing date has been fixed yet."

Iannone has competed in MotoGP since the 2013 season and earned victory at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2016.

The 30-year-old previously competed in the Moto2 and 125cc classes.