The Japan Swimming Federation has reconfirmed their four diving representatives for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ken Terauchi, Sho Sakai, Sayaka Mikami and Matsuri Arai had secured their Tokyo 2020 berths at last year's World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

The body has become the latest national federation to confirm their team remains unchanged for their home event, which is now scheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision will see Terauchi compete at a sixth Olympic Games, with the 39-year-old making his debut at Atlanta 1996.

Terauchi competed in finals at Atlanta, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 but was unable to maintain the run at Rio 2016.

He missed London 2012 after not being selected, despite having earned a quota place.

Terauchi's best finish in an Olympic competition was fifth in the men's 10 metres platform event at Sydney 2000.

The four divers earned places at last year's World Championships ©Getty Images

He is due to compete individually in the three metres springboard event at Tokyo 2020.

Terauchi and Sakai became the first Japanese athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in any sport.

It followed their seventh place finish in the men's synchronised springboard competition at last year's World Championships.

Terauchi and Sakai will represent Japan in both the synchronised platform and springboard events at Tokyo 2020.

Mikami is due to compete in the women's three metres springboard competition, while Arai will represent the hosts in the women's 10m platform event.

Japan are expected to compete in both the women's synchronised platform and springboard events.

Japan's judo team for Tokyo 2020 has already been reconfirmed, while the hosts are expected to redo karate qualification in two weight categories.

The Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.