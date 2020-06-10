Jack appeal hearing date at CAS set but will not be made public

The date for Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's appeal against a four-year doping ban has been set by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but will not be made public.

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, the CAS confirmed it had scheduled a date for the hearing but that it would be kept secret "at the request of the parties and of the arbitrator in charge of the proceedings".

Jack, a member of Australia's 4x100 metres freestyle team that won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in a world record time, returned a positive sample for prohibited non-steroid anabolic agent Ligandrol in June.

The 21-year-old was given the maximum length of suspension for a first doping offence despite claiming cross-contamination led to her positive test, which was returned before last year's World Championships in South Korea.

Shayna Jack is appealing a four-year doping ban after she tested positive for a prohibited substance ©Getty Images

Jack is expected to testify at the CAS hearing, set to be held by video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy post on Instagram last month, Jack again protested her innocence and hit out at the anti-doping system, which she described as seriously flawed.

She also said she was "ready to win this fight and put myself back in the pool and reclaim my position as a member of the Australian swim team".

Jack could be in line to represent Australia at Tokyo 2020, postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, if her appeal is successful.