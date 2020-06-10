New sliding track in Austria tipped to open in time for 2020-2021 season

A new sliding track which is under construction in Bludenz in Austria has been tipped to open in time for the 2020-2021 winter season.

The 700-metre long course will be suitable for sprint and junior competitions as well as training for luge, skeleton, monobob and two-person bobsleigh.

It was due to host the 2020 Junior Luge World Championships but this event eventually took place in Oberhof in Germany this year when it became apparent that the track would not be ready in time.

Costs have risen from €6.8 million (£6 million/$7.7 million) to €7.6 million (£6.7 million/$8.6 million) after the track needed to be roofed over due to its proximity to a nature reserve, which is home to endangered plants and animals.

Finance was secured from the International Luge Federation (FIL), the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the Austrian Luge Federation (ORV).

The new facility will be suitable for training and junior competition ©Getty Images

The first curved elements of the track were completed this year, and safety nets have been installed.

A construction crane has also been placed in position.

Representatives from the ORV have recently visited the site to inspect the facility, following their annual Board meeting.

"The construction of the ice channel in Bludenz, Austria, is making great progress," the FIL said.