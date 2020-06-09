The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) ruling Executive Board will discuss the latest situation regarding the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games during a video conference tomorrow.

Reports will be provided by both the Organising Committee and John Coates, the chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission.

An update on the Tokyo 2020 "Here We Go" taskforce, set-up to navigate the challenges caused after the Games were moved to next year because of coronavirus, will also be heard.

Organisers have been left with severe logistical headaches with the Olympics now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

Issues for the taskforce, which includes members from both the Organising Committee and the IOC-led Coordination Commission, include extra costs, securing venues, qualification, ticketing and accommodation.

Doubts also still remain about the Games going ahead in their new slot, due to fears that coronavirus restrictions will not significantly ease in time.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 has caused logistical headaches ©Getty Images

Officials have already admitted that some areas of the mega-event are likely to be "scaled back" if competition is held as planned in 2021.

The video conference will open with a report from IOC President Thomas Bach while there will also be presentations on the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, the chairman of the Paris 2024 Coordination Commission, will report on the Games in the French capital.

The Belgian claimed last week that a final decision on whether Tokyo 2020 can go ahead will be made "in the spring" if questions over the coronavirus crisis persist.

Discussions will also be held tomorrow on preparations for the virtual IOC Session which will be held on July 17.

It was agreed last month to hold the major decision-making gathering entirely online as the physical meeting planned before Tokyo 2020 this year will not go ahead.

The video conference is due to run between 12 and 3pm CEST and will be followed by a media call.