The Organising Committee of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games (HAPGOC) held its first Coordination Commission meeting over video conference with the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

Meetings on June 2 and 3 had the presence of officials from the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF), the Hangzhou Municipal Government, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC) too.

Those who spoke during the meeting included APC vice-president Masayuki Mizuno, HAPGOC deputy secretary general and vice-mayor of Hangzhou Chen Weiqiang, and vice-president of the CDPF and the National Paralympic Committee of China, Wang Meimei.

Mizuno praised the "great start" made by organisers, citing the logo, slogan and mascot launch.

"Although we are meeting under unusual circumstances, it is still a momentous occasion as we begin our journey together towards the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games," Mizuno added.

"In a little over two years' time, the eyes of Asia will be upon these Games.

"People across the region will be captivated by both the highs and the lows of competitive sport.

"They will see beyond the disability to the person behind and will unite in celebrating the very best of humanity.

"The Asian Para Games provides a fantastic platform to get this message across, we saw this at the last Games in 2018 in Indonesia.

"The APC slogan is 'together we are stronger', so in that spirit, over the next two years let us work together to create the best ever Asian Para Games."

HAPGOC delogates in Hangzhou joined the video conference ©HAPGOC

Delegates offered updates on the progress in areas including sport planning and operations, broadcasting and IT, transportation, accreditation, marketing, media and public relations, ceremonies, the Games Village and venues.

Weiqiang said: "This meeting is very apt in timing and holds importance to exchange ideas with APC on multiple topics.

"These will be our pillars to clear future steps and continue subsequent preparation in an orderly fashion.

"Last December saw a successful inaugural meeting of HAPGOC which kicked off Games preparations in all fronts.

"For the past half year, with the detailed instructions and strong support of APC, CDPF and GASC, HAPGOC has overcome the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and are moving forward with the preparations."

The Organising Committee launched the emblem and slogan "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine" in March, while the bird mascot "Fei Fei" was unveiled in April.

Hangzhou 2022 will be the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games.

Due to be held from October 9 to 15 in 2022, it will feature 22 sports including the debuts of Para-taekwondo and Para-canoe.