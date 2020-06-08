Diaz holds first WKF online training session as part of new campaign

Venezuelan star Antonio Díaz has led the first online training session as part of the World Karate Federation's (WKF) #LearnKarateWith campaign.

The two-time world champion gave a session focused on "Kihon", the fundamentals of the sport, on the WKF's Instagram page.

Diaz, a kata specialist who has delayed his retirement to compete at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reviewed movements to improve mobility and the importance of basics, regardless of the style of karate being practiced.

The WKF said hundreds took part in the virtual training session with Diaz.

The campaign has been launched by the WKF to engage people in the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The double world champion held the online training session on Instagram ©WKF

"This initiative from the WKF and the WKF Athletes' Commission is created to motivate all of you during these hard times," Diaz said.

"We are going through difficult moments due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

"I hope this is a motivation for you to keep going forward and to keep growing in these troubled times."

The WKF said the campaign will give karate fans all over the world the opportunity to train with some of the best karateka in the world.

Fans will have the chance to learn their techniques and ask questions through social media channels through the #LearnKarateWith hashtag.

Brazil's Douglas Brose will lead the next session, on speed and power training for kicks, on June 23.