Sporting figures from Australia and New Zealand - including five Australian Olympians and Barry Maister, ex-secretary general of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) and a former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, have been included on lists of the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Renita Garard, Glenn Bourke, Peta Edebone, Miles Stewart and Neville Howell are the Australian Olympians recognised.

Also recognised is recognised Mark Peters, chief executive of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), the first award in Australia's five-tier honours system.

Speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Peters, who was also once President of the Australian Baseball Federation - now Baseball Australia - said: "It's an honour to be recognised for all the things I have done and attempted to do to improve sport, but it's recognition to the people who have helped me on the journey.

"Coaches, volunteers in the canteen, colleagues, my parents who drove me around to sport as a kid.

"Most importantly, I want to thank my family - I can't thank my wife enough for all the sacrifices she has made."

Peters received the award for his service to sports administration, having also spent 10 years as chief executive of the Australian Sports Commission, but said he will not be involved in the Queensland bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games which is currently on hold.

Hockey player Garard and sailor Bourke will be rewarded with the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) honour.

Garard won two Olympic gold medals, at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, and served as the director of Hockey Australia after the Sydney Games until 2012.

Bourke represented the nation at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics in the Finn class, but is best known for competing in three America's Cups and three Admiral Cup campaigns, as well as being a three-time world laser champion.

A national coach in 1996 and venue manager for sailing as part of the Sydney 2000 Organising Committee, Bourke later became an Olympic team selector for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Edebone, Stewart and Howell all receive an OAM.

Softball's Edebone won three Olympic medals in three consecutive Games - bronze at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, silver at Athens 2004.

Edebone was team captain in 2004.

Today seems as good a day as any to re-live this bit of magic from Peta Edebone at the 2000 @Olympics after receiving her OAM this morning! @AUSOlympicTeam @7olympics @SoftballVic pic.twitter.com/rtfuoBaXYU — Softball Australia (@SoftballOz) June 8, 2020

Howell won a bronze medal rowing in the men's eight at Melbourne 1956.

Triathlete Stewart, who made his Olympic debut at Sydney 2000, is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, two-time world champion and - now retired - chief executive of Triathlon Australia.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates offered his congratulations to each of the Olympians.

"There are some incredible stories here - stories of rare achievement, of commitment to their sports long after retirement from elite competition and of lifelong devotion to their chosen sport," Coates said.

Coates also congratulated Graham Richardson, who will be named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), and Ryan Stokes, who will receive the same award.

Richardson was part of the Sydney 2000 Organising Committee and Mayor of the Olympic Village, while Stokes sits on the IOC Education Commission.

Basketball Australia chief executive Jerril Rechter was also given the AM honour.

"I am surprised, honored and truly humbled to be receiving this award," said Rechter, who received the award for services to health, sports administration, and the arts.

Paralympic snowboarder Simon Patmore has also been awarded an OAM for services to snowboarding after claiming gold at Pyeongchang 2018.

Patmore is a medallist at both the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.

New Zealand Olympians Kayla Whitelock, Emily Gaddum and Maister - all hockey players - were also recognised in their country's list.

Gaddum and Whitelock have been made members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, having played a large part in the Black Sticks winning silver and bronze medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The duo also helped New Zealand record a fourth-place finish at the London 2012 Olympics.

Maister - an IOC memeber for nine years until retiring in 2018, when he was awarded the Olympic Order, was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Masiter helped New Zealand win Olympic hockey gold at Montreal 1976.

NZOC artist Derek Lardelli was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, having been instrumental in incorporating Tikanga Maori customs to the Olympic team.

In Britain, publication of the Queen's Birthday Honours List has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.