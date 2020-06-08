The Panama Olympic Committee (COP) is to hold an online talk with swimmer Eileen Coparropa as part of its Olympic Day celebrations.

Coparropa, a three-time Olympian, will speak about her career over the Zoom platform on June 11 at 5pm local time.

She appeared at three editions of the Olympic Games, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, and carried the country's flag at the Opening Ceremony on each occasion.

The Zoom chat will be called "Conversation with the Little Golden Mermaid" and will be free to access for those registered.

Eileen Coparropa competed at three Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Thirty-nine-year-old Coparropa won medals at the Pan American Games, Central American and Caribbean Games, Bolivarian Games and Central American Games during her swimming career.

Olympic Day is celebrated every year in-and-around June 23, to celebrate the day the International Olympic Committee was formed.

Many celebrations across the world will be held virtually this year, due to restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Olympic Day Online 2020 will have different activities and games that will be carried out entirely in a virtual way," the COP said.