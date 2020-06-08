François Faivre has joined Swiss-Ski as the second coach of the men's cross-country team.

He will now work with the elite men's squad alongside Kein Einaste.

Faivre joins after nine years at the French Ski Association, where he was responsible for the country's long-distance athletes.

France won two bronze medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics during his tenure, with Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve finishing third in the team sprint and the 4x10 kilometre relay quartet also making the podium.

François Faivre previously worked in France with skiers such as Maurice Manificat ©Getty Images

In 2015, Manificat won silver at the World Championships in Falun in the 15km freestyle.

"We are very pleased that with François Faivre we have been able to win a top man from the neighboring country as the new coach for our men's team," said Christian Flury, head of cross-country at Swiss-Ski.

"In the past few years, François has looked after a strong cross-country nation and, with his wealth of experience, will support our team with a great deal of know-how, but will also challenge."