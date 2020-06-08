The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Ahmadu after he was appointed to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

GOC secretary general Richard Akpokavie praised Ahmadu for his elevation to the country's highest court in a letter sent to the newly-appointed official.

Ahmadu, chairman of the GOC Disciplinary, Grievance and Dispute Resolution Committee since December 2016, has been sworn in by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Akpokavie said the GOC was "extremely proud" of Ahmadu.

"We the Olympic family are not at all surprised by the appointment since Justice Ahmadu has always displayed excellent knowledge of the law and extreme dedication and commitment to his work," Akpokavie wrote in the letter.

"We have no doubt that these qualities were considered in his appointment, vetting and swearing-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

"It is certain that Justice Tanko Ahmadu will excel in his new position and we the GOC wish him the very best in his journey and assure him our continued support."