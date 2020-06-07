The Memorial Tournament set to be first PGA Tour event to allow fans since restart

Fans are set to be allowed to attend The Memorial Tournament next month after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved a limited spectator safety plan for the PGA Tour event.

The tournament, scheduled to run from July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village, is in line to be the first PGA Tour competition to be held with spectators since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour has already announced the first five events on the schedule will be staged without fans.

Action on the PGA Tour is set to resume this week when the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway in Texas from Thursday (June 11).

"These sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic," DeWine said on Twitter.

"They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public."

➡ NEW: Two weeks from today, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks, will be able to open. In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19. We are approving that plan. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

The Memorial Tournament organisers said more details on the "protocols designed to promote the health and safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s tournament" would be released soon.

DeWine said fans would also be able to attend the Marathon Classic, a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event due to take place from July 23 to 26 in Sylvania, Ohio, and other tournaments including the PGA Tour Champions’ Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in August.

Marathon Classic officials had warned they would be unable to hold the event without spectators and corporate customers.

"It's meant the world to us," Marathon Classic tournament director Judd Silverman said.

"It meant the difference between having a tournament and not having a tournament."