Kurt Thomas, the first American man to win a World Gymnastics Championships gold medal, has died at the age of 64.

Thomas, who claimed the floor title at the 1978 World Championships in Strasbourg, had suffered a stroke on May 24.

Known for his original skills, Thomas won a total of seven world medals, including three golds, during his career.

He also represented the United States at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and decided to turn professional after the boycott of the 1980 Games in Moscow was announced.

All of us in the gymnastics family are sadden ,shocked and devastated by the passing of our own



Love to the family ❤️🙏

RIP Kurt Thomas pic.twitter.com/muhQ8MUJJc — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) June 6, 2020

"Yesterday, I lost my universe, my best friend and my soulmate of 24 years," wife Beckie Thomas told International Gymnast Magazine.

"Kurt lived his life to the extreme, and I will be forever honoured to be his wife."

Thomas starred in professional shows, including the 1985 film Gymkata, and also worked as a television analyst for ABC at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles before he attempted to qualify for Barcelona 1992 at the age of 36.

Gymnastics legend Nadia Comăneci was among those to pay tribute to Thomas following his death.

