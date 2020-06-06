Twelve members of the British boxing team are set to take part in a socially distanced training camp starting on Monday (June 8).

The boxers will be supported by four coaches and sport science staff over a four-day training camp at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, which will be conducted under strict guidelines on social distancing.

There will be three sessions a day including morning runs, strength and conditioning work and non-contact boxing sessions featuring bag work and shadow boxing.

No sparring or pad sessions with coaches will take place.

It will be the first time the boxers and coaches have been in the GB Boxing gym for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many were competing at the European Olympic qualifying event in London before the contest was called off on March 16, with a nationwide lockdown put in place on March 23.

Since then, the boxers have been working to individualised home training programmes under the supervision of GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken.

Middleweight world champion Lauren Price is set to take part in the training camp ©Getty Images

"It’s been a fantastic team effort by everyone," McCracken said.

"The coaches and support staff have done a great job in helping to create an environment that has enabled the boxers to continue as best they can in very difficult circumstances.

"Being able to return to the GB Boxing gym will be a big step forward for the programme and whilst it will be unusual to have to operate under social distancing guidelines it will be great for the boxers and coaches to work together and not through a screen.

"We have a great team spirit at GB Boxing and I am sure it will give everyone a lift to see each other and be back in our own gym, albeit in very different circumstances to what we are normally used to."

Middleweight world champion Lauren Price is one of the 12 boxers included in the training camp.

"I am looking forward to going into camp and getting back into a routine of training three times a day," Price said.

"We are going to have to work around the social distancing guidelines so we will not be able to go flat-out but it will be good to get back into the gym environment and have the coaches there to work with us and get that face-to-face input from them.

"The GB Boxing coaches and staff have been in touch with us throughout lockdown and have prepared us for the fact that returning to the gym will not be the same as usual.

"They have put loads of work into this and I do not have any concerns about going back.

"I am looking forward to it."

Flyweight Galal Yafai, who managed to guarantee a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before the qualifier was suspended, is also a member of the returning group.