A Brazilian Portuguese version of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) rulebook has been published.

It is the 10th language the current edition of the IWBF rules can now be studied in, including an existing Portuguese version.

The IWBF has made an effort to publish the rules in multiple languages to help grow the game globally.

Cristian Roja, who chairs the IWBF Technical Commission, was grateful to those involved.

"I would like to thank Brazilian referee Marcus Gama, for producing the new translation of the rules, along with the IWBF’s Americas technical chairman Jorge Bastillero who organised for the translation," Roja said.

The document - "2018 Wheelchair Basketball Rules (Version 2)" - is now available on the IWBF website.

English, Portuguese, Spanish, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, Italian and Greek versions of the document are also there to download, as is one on Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian.