Two-thirds of Swiss-based International Federations (IFs) have accepted the joint loan offer from the Swiss Government and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti confirmed the uptake on the loan scheme in an interview with CNN Money.

"On the Government side we have two kinds of scheme," Ricci Bitti said.

"One is the temporary and permanent unemployment support scheme and the other is the free loan.

"We act in both directions and around two-thirds of IFs took the opportunity."

The joint scheme, which will see IOC and the Swiss Government each provide 50 per cent of the loans, was announced on May 13 and aims to help IFs which have had events cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 50 IFs have their headquarters in Switzerland.

The IOC has also set aside what it calls an "aid package" of $150 million (£123 million/€138 million) to help IFs, National Olympic Committees and other stakeholders to address financial concerns caused by postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti revealed that two-thirds of IFs had accepted the joint IOC and Swiss Government loan offer ©Getty Images

All 32 eligible IFs on the Tokyo 2020 programme - the International Boxing Association is excluded owing to its suspension as the Olympic governing body for the sport - can receive money from the IOC package.

Some, such as the International Shooting Sport Federation, International Weightlifting Federation and the International Handball Federation, have rejected financial aid.

Indeed, Ricci Bitti claimed that the financial situation for most IFs was "positive".

"Generally the financial situation of the Federations sounds very positive," he said.

"We have Federations with cash reserves.

"The duration of this crisis is very important.

"If, as expected, it’s getting better then I think all the Federations could survive very well in my opinion."