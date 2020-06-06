World Bowling signs up to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

World Bowling has announced it has signed the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The UN Sports for Climate Action Framework asks sporting organisations to acknowledge the negative contribution they make to the environment and to strive towards becoming at least climate neutral in the future.

It has been signed by more than 100 organisations including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with World Bowling now committed to the agreement.

Core principles in the Sports for Climate Action Framework, which World Bowling pledged to adhere to in the future, include taking a greater environmental responsibility and reducing the overall impact on the climate from sports.

World Bowling said it will use its platform to educate on climate change, promote sustainable and responsible consumption and advocate for actions with positive environmental impacts.

World Bowling joined more than 100 sports organisations in the UN's Sports for Climate Action Framework ©Getty Images

World Bowling President Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah said: "Joining the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework is a big step forward that we are proud to take.

"This will provide a perfect opportunity for World Bowling to work closely with the UN, IOC and other sports organisations to develop, implement and enhance the climate action agenda in sport."

IOC sustainability senior manager Julie Duffus added: "The IOC is proud to be working with World Bowling on the Sports for Climate Action Framework to tackle the climate emergency that we face today.

"Sport has a unique power to bring people together, and tackling the challenges posed by climate change requires large scale collective effort.

"The Framework provides sport with the perfect opportunity to harness this power and help the world address these challenges.

"The IOC will work hand in hand with World Bowling, and other sport organisations, to define how sport will address, reduce and adapt to our ever changing climate."

The IOC is aiming to make Tokyo 2020 a carbon-neutral event.

In April, World Athletics pledged it would aim to make the sport carbon neutral by 2030.