The world's sixth-longest super-yacht, owned by International Fencing Federation (FIE) President Alisher Usmanov, has arrived in Britain.

Estimated to be worth £515 million ($652 million/€578 million), the vessel was built by German company Lürssen and began service in 2016.

It can accommodate 36 guests and 84 crew members, with a cruising speed of 22.6 knots - generally faster than an average ferry - and has now arrived in Southampton.

Named Dilbar after Usmanov's mother, it is the second super-yacht he has owned with that name.

The first, also built by Lürssen, is now known as Al Raya.

Facilities on board Dilbar include a swimming pool, an an Airbus H175 helicopter and two helipads.

The Russia billionaire owned a 30 per cent stake of English football club Arsenal until 2018, when he was bought out by sports tycoon Stan Kroenke for a reported £550 million ($715 million/€600 million), but now has ties to Everton.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s super yacht coolly glides up the Solent this afternoon. Checking out @SouthamptonFC ? ;-) pic.twitter.com/0vUsIxrIKk — Peter Henley (@BBCPeterH) June 4, 2020

Usmanov is the figure who in December bought the historic manuscript in which Baron Pierre de Coubertin laid out plans to revive the Olympic Games for $8,806,500 (£7,042,765/€8,003,945) - a price more than eight times higher than it was estimated to go for.

He later donated it to the Olympic Museum.

Usmanov has also been a generous donor to the FIE.

Calculations by insidethegames suggest that the Uzbek-born businessman is on course to gift CHF80 million (£62 million/$80 million/€73 million) to the FIE over a period of around three Olympic cycles.

Usmanov has been a critic of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) too, telling then-WADA President Sir Craig Reedie not turn the fight against doping into a "lynching" last year.

According to Forbes, as of May 2020, Usmanov's net worth is $11.68 billion (£9.22 billion/€10.34 billion).