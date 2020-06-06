The World Curling Federation (WCF) will hold a virtual Annual General Assembly in September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes after the WCF cancelled the World Curling Congress, originally scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg in Russia from September 4 to 6.

The Annual General Assembly, which usually takes place on the last day of the Congress, will now be held virtually on September 6, with representatives from 64 member associations invited.

WCF President Kate Caithness said: "Cancelling the 2020 edition of the World Curling Congress was a difficult decision, however the health and safety of our staff and representatives was our overriding concern.

"We do not yet know the impact this pandemic will have on international travel in September and this left us with no choice but to cancel our Congress and look to alternative virtual method of holding our Annual General Assembly.

"I am happy to confirm that following agreement with the Russian Curling Federation, the beautiful city of Saint Petersburg will host our 10th World Curling Congress in September 2021.

"I would like to thank both the Russian Curling Federation and the City of Saint Petersburg for their understanding and cooperation during this challenging time."

World Curling Federation's 64 member associations, including Nigeria, will be invited to a virtual Annual General Assembly online ©WCF

This year's Annual General Assembly will feature elections for the position of WCF director as well as the vice-president role for the Pacific-Asia region, with both positions coming with four-year terms.

Member associations will also review proposed rule changes for the 2020-2021 season, with voting being conducted remotely.

A series of webinars will replace the open meetings traditionally held and will be laid out over the summer.

There have been more than 6.86 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 398,000 people, and travel restrictions and bans of mass gatherings remain in place across much of the world.