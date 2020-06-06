New dates set for Under-15 Baseball World Cup as Mexico primed for WBSC tripleheader

New dates for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Under-15 Baseball World Cup have been announced, with the event scheduled to take place in Tijuana in October and November of this year.

The men’s age-group competition is due to begin on October 30, running until November 8.

Four days after the scheduled conclusion of the tournament, the first pitch of the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup is due to be thrown in the same city.

"Having Tijuana confirmed as host of two premier WBSC World Cup events back-to-back represents how much baseball means to the city," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"This is the first World Cup doubleheader in our history, providing a wonderful opportunity to celebrate baseball and sport as we look forward to the restart of the international calendar."

Mexico is now due to stage the next three WBSC events in a row, as the next competition on the International Federation’s calendar is the Under-23 Baseball World.

That tournament - set for Ciudad Obregon and Los Mochis - is slated to begin on September 30.

Twelve teams have secured berths at the under-15 tournament, including six from the Americas.

The Under-15 Baseball World Cup is now due to begin in October ©WBSC

They are hosts Mexico, the United States, Panama, Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

South Africa, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Italy and Guam complete the 12.

Guam qualified for a WBSC event for the first time by outscoring New Zealand at the Under-15 Oceania Championship.

The US are the defending champions.

The event was originally scheduled for August but postponed due go the coronavirus pandemic.

While many nations are now easing restrictions on travel and group activities, the daily COVID-19 death toll in Mexico topped 1,000 for the first time this week.