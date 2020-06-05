The men's golf world rankings are set to resume as the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour restarts in the United States next week.

The world rankings were frozen in March as golf was suspended worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will restart on Thursday (June 11) as the PGA Tour gets back underway with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

World number one Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, number two Jon Rahm of Spain and number three Brooks Koepka of the United States are expected to compete.

The staggered restart of tours around the world had created issues surrounding the world rankings, with the European Tour currently scheduled to resume in July.

It was feared that PGA Tour-based players would subsequently be given a rankings advantage, but officials have said that the current formula used to calculate the ranking would help mitigate some of those issues.

"The upcoming resumption of play in the United States marks the welcome beginning of the recovery of elite men’s golf from the effects of the pandemic," said Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Board chairman Peter Dawson.

"Many of our sport's top players will be competing and this merits today's announcement of the reactivation of the rankings.

"The safeguards in the OWGR system alongside the continued recognition of the frozen ranking will help players globally, and the Board will continue to monitor developments in these difficult times."