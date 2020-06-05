The International Luge Federation (FIL) is set to establish a COVID-19 working group to analyse the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its events in the 2020-2021 season.

The FIL said the group would be tasked with assessing the "individual situation of each organiser" of its major competitions.

It will also be responsible for preparing "appropriate steps and measures in order to be able to carry out the FIL competitions and the planned international training weeks as low-risk as possible".

The working group, which will collaborate with a similar panel at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, will first be asked to contact and set up video conferences with organisers of FIL events in the 2020-2021 campaign.

The working group will discuss the coronavirus pandemic with organisers of major FIL events ©Getty Images

The pandemic has already impacted major winter sports events, including World Championships in curling and ice hockey, but it is not yet known how it will affect the new World Cup season across all disciplines.

Innsbruck in Austria is due to host the opening FIL Luge World Cup of the 2020-2021 season from November 28 to 29.

The coronavirus crisis prompted the FIL to postpone its Congress until November, effectively extending the reign of longstanding President Josef Fendt.

A Presidential election will top the agenda if the Congress, scheduled for November 21 to 22, goes ahead.

Fendt is stepping down as FIL President after 26 years in the role and wants secretary general Einars Fogelis of Latvia to succeed him.