The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has announced the formation of a new Brand, Marketing, Commercial and Communication Commission to drive the sport forward.

The new Commission will be led by senior Italian football executive and GEF Board member Lorenzo Giorgetti, chief commercial officer at AC Milan.

Speaking about his new role Giorgetti said: "The Global Esports Federation convenes the stakeholders in the world’s dynamic esports community from different backgrounds, geographies and business models.

"I look forward to engaging with the world’s commercial brands – established and those emerging – and the market at large to bring tremendous value to the GEF and our worldwide properties."

The GEF was launched in December 2019 in Singapore with the aim of developing the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports within wider society,

Its new Commission aims to move forward the esports industry, build revenues and develop commercial opportunities.

The Commission will be supported by a team of professionals featuring Jerry Ling, chief of staff at World Taekwondo, Chris Overholt, President and chief executive of OverActive Media Group, Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice-president of United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties, Yasuhiro Nakamori, director of the Japanese Olympic Committee's sport department, Ali Kiremitcioglu, former chief executive of the Istanbul 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid and Executive Board member at the National Olympic Committee of Turkey, Anne Kelly Aikman, international sports marketer in 12 Olympic Games and three FIFA World Cups and former vice-president in marketing at the International Olympic Committee and Marco Nazzari, managing director of international at Nielsen Sports.

"Esports has emerged into the mainstream in recent years, evolving to hit the main stage of entertainment globally," said Chris Chan, President of GEF.

"The whole of the GEF and the global esports community are optimistic about its continued growth and expansion.

"We are excited to share our progress and new developments in esports."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to increased interest and attention on esports, with almost all sports forced to shut down international competitions.

Many sports have tried virtual versions as an alternative to or replacement for traditional in-person competitions, including chess, match poker, darts, tennis and motor racing.