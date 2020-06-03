World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has paid tribute to Venezuelan official Edwin Zerpa Pizzorno following his death at the age of 77.

Pizzorno, considered an influential figure in the creation of the Pan American Baseball Confederation (COPABE), served two terms and a total of 15 years as President of the Venezuelan Baseball Federation (FEVEBEISBOL).

He held the position from 1985 to 1988 and between 2007 and 2017.

FEVEBEISBOL mourns the passing of Edwin Zerpa Pizzorno, a former president of the Venezuelan Baseball Federation an Panamerican Baseball Confederation (COPABE).@WBSC @WBSCPresident @COPABE_WBSC pic.twitter.com/wj76q8Hnwd — FEVEBEISBOL (@FEVEBEISBOL) June 1, 2020

Pizzorno was a vice-president of the COPABE, which he helped to launch in 1985.

The WBSC and the Venezuelan Olympic Committee are among those to express their condolences to the family of Pizzorno following his passing.

"The international baseball and softball family mourns the loss of Edwin Zerpa Pizzorno, President and founder of COPABE and former President of the Venezuelan Baseball Federation," Fraccari said.