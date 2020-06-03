World junior gymnastics champion Listunova hopeful of competing at first Olympics in Tokyo after age limit lowered

World junior gymnastics champion Viktoriia Listunova is hopeful of competing at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo next year as she will now be eligible.

The 15-year-old Russian would have been too young to compete at the Olympics this year, but stands to benefit from the postponement of the Games to July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Gymnasts born in 2005 will now be able to contend for places on Russia's Olympic teams next year.

This comes after the International Gymnastics Federation amended its regulations for the Games.

Having been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian national team's Round Lake training base has now reopened.

Expressing her joy at now being eligible to compete at Tokyo 2020, Listunova revealed she will be returning to training soon to prepare.

Viktoriia Listunova earned one of her five medals on the uneven bars at the 2019 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Győr ©Wikipedia

"There is a great desire to quickly return to the gym and begin to train," she said.

"Without apparatus, it is very difficult to stay in good shape."

Listunova enjoyed a breakout year in 2019, clinching the all-around title over compatriot Vladislava Urazova and Ou Yushan of China at the Junior World Championships in Győr.

In the apparatus finals, she added a complete set of medals, with gold in the floor exercise, silver on uneven bars and bronze on vault.

Listunova then helped Russia to the women’s team title, besting China and the United States.

Later in 2019, she claimed four golds at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku in July, including the all-around title.